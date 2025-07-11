U.S. Resumes Military Supplies to Ukraine Amid Strengthened Ties
The United States has resumed providing military supplies to Ukraine, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Next week, army leaders in Ukraine will collaborate with U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, who is set to visit Kyiv for a one-week stay, according to Ukrainian media reports.
The resumption of U.S. military supplies to Ukraine marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the continuation of aid as a gesture of strengthened ties between the two nations.
Accompanying this announcement, U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg is slated to arrive in Kyiv on Monday. His visit is expected to last a week, signaling a collaborative effort in assessing and furthering military support strategies.
This move highlights the ongoing international collaboration between Ukraine and the United States, aimed at enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities amid prevailing tensions.
