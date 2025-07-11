Federal Appeals Court Overturns Plea Deal for 9/11 Mastermind
The federal appeals court nullified a plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged 9/11 mastermind, potentially prolonging ongoing legal battles. This agreement, initially supported by military prosecutors, intended to spare Mohammed from the death penalty. Controversy arose when former Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin opposed the deal, sparking legal wrangling.
A divided federal appeals court on Friday nullified a plea deal involving Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the accused mastermind of the September 11 attacks, a decision reflecting ongoing legal challenges in his prosecution.
The Washington D.C. court ruling voids a military court agreement that spared Mohammed from execution, signaling prolonged legal battles. The agreement, endorsed by military prosecutors and awaited approval from the Pentagon's senior official, proposed life sentences without parole for Mohammed and his co-defendants.
Lloyd Austin, then-Defence Secretary, opposed the plea, emphasizing that such grave decisions should fall under the Secretary's prerogative. Despite legal pushback supporting the plea's validity, the court ruled Austin acted within his authority, marking a pivotal point in the high-profile case.
