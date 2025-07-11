Left Menu

Federal Appeals Court Overturns Plea Deal for 9/11 Mastermind

The federal appeals court nullified a plea deal for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged 9/11 mastermind, potentially prolonging ongoing legal battles. This agreement, initially supported by military prosecutors, intended to spare Mohammed from the death penalty. Controversy arose when former Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin opposed the deal, sparking legal wrangling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:48 IST
Federal Appeals Court Overturns Plea Deal for 9/11 Mastermind
  • Country:
  • United States

A divided federal appeals court on Friday nullified a plea deal involving Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the accused mastermind of the September 11 attacks, a decision reflecting ongoing legal challenges in his prosecution.

The Washington D.C. court ruling voids a military court agreement that spared Mohammed from execution, signaling prolonged legal battles. The agreement, endorsed by military prosecutors and awaited approval from the Pentagon's senior official, proposed life sentences without parole for Mohammed and his co-defendants.

Lloyd Austin, then-Defence Secretary, opposed the plea, emphasizing that such grave decisions should fall under the Secretary's prerogative. Despite legal pushback supporting the plea's validity, the court ruled Austin acted within his authority, marking a pivotal point in the high-profile case.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025