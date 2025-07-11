Left Menu

Forced Conversions: A Call for Women's Constitutional Rights and Hindi Pride

Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, asserted that women victims of forced religious conversion have the constitutional right to return to their original faith. She lauded government actions against forced conversions and emphasized Hindi as a unifying national language amid ongoing debates.

Aparna Yadav, the Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, emphasized the constitutional rights of women who have been subjected to forced religious conversion, asserting their entitlement to revert to their original faith. She made these remarks during a public hearing in Gonda district.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's actions against forced conversions, specifically the recent crackdown in Balrampur, Yadav noted the significance of demolishing properties of accused individuals as a clear message against such unlawful practices. She commended the role of intelligence agencies and highlighted the government's commitment to tackling these issues.

Yadav also condemned financial arrangements aimed at converting women, labeling such acts as deplorable and shameful. She underscored that women are not commodities and warned perpetrators of impending legal consequences. Additionally, she defended the importance of Hindi amid Maharashtra's language disputes, describing it as India's unifying language.

(With inputs from agencies.)

