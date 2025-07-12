Chaos at California Cannabis Farm: Immigrant Raid Leaves Worker Dead

A farm worker in California has died following a raid by U.S. immigration agents at a cannabis operation, where hundreds of workers were arrested. The dramatic incident involved clashes between migrant-rights activists and federal agents.

President Donald Trump's administration faced legal challenges as a federal judge in California ordered a temporary halt to some aggressive tactics used in rounding up undocumented immigrants. The ruling came after allegations of racial profiling and denial of legal rights.

The Department of Homeland Security reported that approximately 200 people were detained in the raid at Glass House Farms. The incident has raised further concerns about the impact of mass deportations on the U.S. food supply chain.