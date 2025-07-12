Left Menu

Teen Thwarts Kidnapping with Quick Thinking and Geometry Compass

A 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district prevented her own kidnapping by using a geometry compass to attack the autorickshaw driver. Her quick thinking enabled her escape. The police are investigating the incident, which has led to a formal complaint against the driver and his accomplice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:17 IST
A 16-year-old girl demonstrated remarkable presence of mind, thwarting an attempted kidnapping by fighting off an autorickshaw driver with a geometry compass. The incident occurred in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, as she was en route to school, according to police reports.

On July 9, around midday, the girl reportedly boarded the rickshaw to travel to her school. Inside, an unidentified man was already present. Contrary to her requests, the driver accelerated past the school, prompting the teenager to act. She used the compass from her school bag to attack the driver while also pushing away the man beside her, managing to escape and reach her school.

The girl recounted the ordeal to her mother, leading to a police report against the rickshaw driver and his accomplice. The case, filed under sections 137(2) and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping and attempt to commit punishable offenses, is under investigation.

