Left Menu

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Warns of Conversion Conspiracy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned against efforts to sow discord between Hindus and Sikhs, highlighting a large-scale religious conversion operation. The Anti-Terrorism Squad recently arrested key figures involved in the racket, which allegedly amassed over Rs 100 crore, primarily from the Middle East, to facilitate conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:50 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Warns of Conversion Conspiracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed concern over attempts to create divisions between Hindus and Sikhs, imploring citizens to remain vigilant. He accused the now-jailed Chhangur Baba of spearheading a massive conversion operation, reportedly generating transactions worth Rs 100 crore.

This statement came during the launch of the UP-Delhi Balidan Sandesh Yatra, which commemorates the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. Adityanath highlighted the exposure of conversion cases in Pilibhit and urged vigilance against these activities.

The chief minister detailed that Chhangur Baba had set predetermined rates for converting various religious and caste groups. A recent crackdown by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad resulted in the arrest of both Chhangur Baba and his associate. Authorities noted that substantial funds, reportedly over Rs 106 crore, were linked to processes mainly financed from the Middle East.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025