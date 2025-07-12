Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Warns of Conversion Conspiracy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed concern over attempts to create divisions between Hindus and Sikhs, imploring citizens to remain vigilant. He accused the now-jailed Chhangur Baba of spearheading a massive conversion operation, reportedly generating transactions worth Rs 100 crore.

This statement came during the launch of the UP-Delhi Balidan Sandesh Yatra, which commemorates the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. Adityanath highlighted the exposure of conversion cases in Pilibhit and urged vigilance against these activities.

The chief minister detailed that Chhangur Baba had set predetermined rates for converting various religious and caste groups. A recent crackdown by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad resulted in the arrest of both Chhangur Baba and his associate. Authorities noted that substantial funds, reportedly over Rs 106 crore, were linked to processes mainly financed from the Middle East.