Uttar Pradesh Police Crack Down on Alleged 'Love Jihad' Case
Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three individuals from a family under the 'love jihad' law following allegations by a Barabanki woman. She accused a man, presenting himself as 'Samar Singh,' of promising marriage and engaging in sexual relations. Investigations revealed his real identity as Zeeshan from Prayagraj.
Uttar Pradesh Police have apprehended three family members under the 'love jihad' law after a Barabanki woman's allegations on Saturday. The woman claimed a man promised to marry her, engaging in sexual relations under false pretenses.
The accused, initially identified as 'Samar Singh,' was revealed during investigations as a 31-year-old Prayagraj resident named Zeeshan. The woman further alleged that Zeeshan extracted Rs 1.5 lakh from her and involved his sister and brother-in-law in taking gold jewelry.
SHO RK Rana of Kotwali police station confirmed the arrest and recovery of suspects' mobile phones, promising swift preparation of the chargesheet. A case under multiple sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act has been registered.
