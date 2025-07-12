Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Crack Down on Alleged 'Love Jihad' Case

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three individuals from a family under the 'love jihad' law following allegations by a Barabanki woman. She accused a man, presenting himself as 'Samar Singh,' of promising marriage and engaging in sexual relations. Investigations revealed his real identity as Zeeshan from Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki/Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Crack Down on Alleged 'Love Jihad' Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Police have apprehended three family members under the 'love jihad' law after a Barabanki woman's allegations on Saturday. The woman claimed a man promised to marry her, engaging in sexual relations under false pretenses.

The accused, initially identified as 'Samar Singh,' was revealed during investigations as a 31-year-old Prayagraj resident named Zeeshan. The woman further alleged that Zeeshan extracted Rs 1.5 lakh from her and involved his sister and brother-in-law in taking gold jewelry.

SHO RK Rana of Kotwali police station confirmed the arrest and recovery of suspects' mobile phones, promising swift preparation of the chargesheet. A case under multiple sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act has been registered.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025