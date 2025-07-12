Uttar Pradesh Police Crack Down on Alleged 'Love Jihad' Case

Uttar Pradesh Police have apprehended three family members under the 'love jihad' law after a Barabanki woman's allegations on Saturday. The woman claimed a man promised to marry her, engaging in sexual relations under false pretenses.

The accused, initially identified as 'Samar Singh,' was revealed during investigations as a 31-year-old Prayagraj resident named Zeeshan. The woman further alleged that Zeeshan extracted Rs 1.5 lakh from her and involved his sister and brother-in-law in taking gold jewelry.

SHO RK Rana of Kotwali police station confirmed the arrest and recovery of suspects' mobile phones, promising swift preparation of the chargesheet. A case under multiple sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act has been registered.