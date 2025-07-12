Left Menu

Man Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Minor Daughters

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his two minor daughters, aged 13 and 15, under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred on consecutive days, leading to his arrest after a complaint by his wife. The case was registered under relevant legal sections, including the POCSO Act.

Man Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Minor Daughters
In a shocking incident, law enforcement apprehended a man for allegedly raping his two minor daughters while under the influence of alcohol. According to police reports, the disturbing events took place on back-to-back days, leaving the family and community in disbelief.

Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Meena, confirmed the arrest following a formal complaint lodged by the man's wife. She reported the horrifying assaults to the authorities, describing her husband's alcohol addiction and the subsequent crimes against their daughters.

The case has since been registered against the accused under several legal provisions, notably under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, highlighting the severity of the allegations. The community awaits justice as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

