Lynching Incident Sparks Tension in Roing

In a disturbing incident, the town of Roing in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley was on edge as a migrant youth from Assam was lynched. The young man was accused of molesting several minors near Mount Carmel Mission School.

According to police reports, an enraged mob stormed into the police station on Friday, forcibly removing the youth from custody, leading to his lynching. The incident has sparked tension across the town, raising serious concerns about mob justice.

The deceased was reportedly working at an under-construction site located near the educational institution, contributing to the charged atmosphere in the area. Authorities are grappling with rising tensions as they work to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)