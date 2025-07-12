Mob Justice Ignites Tensions in Arunachal Pradesh

Tensions have escalated in the town of Roing, located in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley, following the lynching of a migrant youth from Assam. The incident, fueled by allegations of molestation involving several schoolgirls, has raised serious concerns over mob justice.

The 19-year-old suspect was initially taken into custody by local police after parents of the victims reported his alleged misconduct. It was revealed that he worked at a construction site close to the school where the reported incidents occurred.

In a shocking turn of events, a mob forcefully entered the police station, overpowering authorities to drag the youth outside, where they fatally attacked him. This violent act has intensified unrest in the region, highlighting the volatile relationship between migrant workers and local communities.

