Left Menu

Justice Kolse-Patil Denounces Maharashtra Security Bill

Justice B G Kolse-Patil criticized the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, arguing it undermines democratic freedoms. He referred to it as a 'public insecurity bill' and raised concerns about its potential to erode civil liberties and distort history for political purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:22 IST
Justice Kolse-Patil Denounces Maharashtra Security Bill
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bombay High Court judge, Justice B G Kolse-Patil, has openly criticized the newly passed Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, labeling it a threat to democratic freedoms.

Speaking at a recent event, Kolse-Patil argued that the bill restricts fundamental constitutional rights, going so far as to call it a 'public insecurity bill.'.

He expressed concerns over the erosion of civil liberties and distortion of history, urging citizens to maintain independent thought in the face of political manipulation.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025