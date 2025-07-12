Justice Kolse-Patil Denounces Maharashtra Security Bill
Justice B G Kolse-Patil criticized the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, arguing it undermines democratic freedoms. He referred to it as a 'public insecurity bill' and raised concerns about its potential to erode civil liberties and distort history for political purposes.
Former Bombay High Court judge, Justice B G Kolse-Patil, has openly criticized the newly passed Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, labeling it a threat to democratic freedoms.
Speaking at a recent event, Kolse-Patil argued that the bill restricts fundamental constitutional rights, going so far as to call it a 'public insecurity bill.'.
He expressed concerns over the erosion of civil liberties and distortion of history, urging citizens to maintain independent thought in the face of political manipulation.
