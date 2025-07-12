Sibal Challenges Government's Impeachment Move Against Justice Varma

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has criticized the government's decision to pursue impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma. In an interview with PTI, Sibal argued that the opposition should not back this move without an investigation into similar allegations against Justice Shekhar Yadav for communal remarks.

Sibal expressed concern that the government's impeachment motion could undermine judicial independence. The MP suggested that the government's actions might aim to pressure the judiciary or to reinstate a National Judicial Appointments Commission.

Sibal emphasized that the impeachment process is constitutionally independent of government influence. He urged the opposition to require an investigation before MPs append signatures to an impeachment motion. Meanwhile, he questioned the necessity of an impeachment motion against Varma, citing insufficient grounds related to corruption allegations.