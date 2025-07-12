Mystery Surrounds Delhi Road Accident: Police Investigate

A severe road accident in west Delhi's Bindapur area has left a 30-year-old man critically injured. The incident was reported to police by Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital shortly after the victim was admitted in an unconscious state early Saturday morning.

Upon reaching the accident location near pillar number 668 on Najafgarh Road, police discovered a completely burnt scooter and a broken number plate, believed to belong to the offending vehicle. Despite the presence of two individuals near the scene, they were unwilling to divulge any information, and no eyewitnesses have come forward from either the hospital or the site.

Authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bindapur police station. A police crime team has inspected the site, and the investigation continues with efforts to trace the vehicle involved through surrounding CCTV footage and vehicle-registration checks.

