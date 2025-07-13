Massive MDMA Bust at India-Nepal Border: Woman Arrested
A woman was arrested by Uttarakhand police near the India-Nepal border after being found with 5.688 kg of MDMA, worth over Rs 10.23 crore. Identified as Isha from Banbasa, she disclosed that her husband and an associate supplied the drugs. Search operations for the duo are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Police made a significant seizure at the India-Nepal border, apprehending a woman with a substantial quantity of illegal MDMA drugs valued at over Rs 10.23 crore. The arrest took place in the Banbasa area of the Champawat district, following a meticulous operation.
Champawat Superintendent of Police, Ajay Ganpati, revealed that officers were patrolling near the Sharda Canal after receiving a tip-off. The patrolling team spotted a woman, identified as Isha, carrying a suspicious backpack. Upon inspection, authorities found two packets containing 5.688 kg of the contraband substance.
The investigation revealed that Isha was attempting to dispose of the drugs out of fear of the police's intensified anti-drug operations. The drugs were allegedly supplied by her husband, Rahul Kumar, and his associate, Kunal Kohli. Efforts to locate the pair are underway, while the police team has been rewarded for their efforts.
ALSO READ
Rajasthan ACB Cracks Down on Corruption: Cash Seizures and Arrests
Tragic Retaliation: Arrests Made in Tigress Poisoning Case
New Arrests in Nadia Bomb Blast Tragedy
Major Drug Bust in Thane: Three Arrested in Mephedrone Seizure
Controversy Surrounds Arrest of Congress Leaders in Gujarat MGNREGA Scam Probe