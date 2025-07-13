Massive MDMA Bust at India-Nepal Border: Woman Arrested

Uttarakhand Police made a significant seizure at the India-Nepal border, apprehending a woman with a substantial quantity of illegal MDMA drugs valued at over Rs 10.23 crore. The arrest took place in the Banbasa area of the Champawat district, following a meticulous operation.

Champawat Superintendent of Police, Ajay Ganpati, revealed that officers were patrolling near the Sharda Canal after receiving a tip-off. The patrolling team spotted a woman, identified as Isha, carrying a suspicious backpack. Upon inspection, authorities found two packets containing 5.688 kg of the contraband substance.

The investigation revealed that Isha was attempting to dispose of the drugs out of fear of the police's intensified anti-drug operations. The drugs were allegedly supplied by her husband, Rahul Kumar, and his associate, Kunal Kohli. Efforts to locate the pair are underway, while the police team has been rewarded for their efforts.