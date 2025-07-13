Wave of Violence Shocks Patna: Health Officer Murdered
In a tragic incident in Patna's Pipra locality, rural health officer Surendra Kumar, 50, was shot dead while working in a field. This follows a series of violent murders recently unsettling the state capital. Police are investigating the attack, which adds to the region's rising crime rates.
Updated: 13-07-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 09:05 IST
A rural health officer named Surendra Kumar, aged 50, was fatally shot in Patna's Pipra area, officials disclosed.
Villagers reported hearing gunfire and discovered Kumar unconscious in the field with gunshot wounds, said SDPO Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh. Although rushed to a hospital, Kumar succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
This incident adds to a disturbing series of murders in Patna, including a recent killing of a sand mining businessman and a grocery shop owner, sparking concerns over escalating violence in the region. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.
