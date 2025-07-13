Wave of Violence Shocks Patna: Health Officer Murdered

A rural health officer named Surendra Kumar, aged 50, was fatally shot in Patna's Pipra area, officials disclosed.

Villagers reported hearing gunfire and discovered Kumar unconscious in the field with gunshot wounds, said SDPO Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh. Although rushed to a hospital, Kumar succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

This incident adds to a disturbing series of murders in Patna, including a recent killing of a sand mining businessman and a grocery shop owner, sparking concerns over escalating violence in the region. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)