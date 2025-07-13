Twist in IIM-Calcutta Incident: Allegations and Counterclaims

The reported rape case involving an Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta student has taken a significant turn with the alleged victim's father denying the incident. He stated that his daughter was involved in an accident, which led to her injuries.

The father explained that he was informed by his daughter about the accident on Friday evening, contrary to the accusations outlined in the police report. He claimed that she fell from a vehicle and was hospitalized thereafter.

The accused student, however, remains in police custody as the investigation proceeds, with his defense arguing the security measures at IIM-Calcutta and suggesting inconsistencies in the accusations. The case continues under scrutiny at the Alipore court.