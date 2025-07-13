Left Menu

Twist in IIM-Calcutta Incident: Allegations and Counterclaims

A rape accusation involving an IIM-Calcutta student took a turn as the alleged victim's father refuted the claim, citing an accident as the cause of injuries. The incident, reported inside a hostel, prompted investigation amid conflicting narratives. The accused student remains in police custody as the probe continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 11:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The reported rape case involving an Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta student has taken a significant turn with the alleged victim's father denying the incident. He stated that his daughter was involved in an accident, which led to her injuries.

The father explained that he was informed by his daughter about the accident on Friday evening, contrary to the accusations outlined in the police report. He claimed that she fell from a vehicle and was hospitalized thereafter.

The accused student, however, remains in police custody as the investigation proceeds, with his defense arguing the security measures at IIM-Calcutta and suggesting inconsistencies in the accusations. The case continues under scrutiny at the Alipore court.

