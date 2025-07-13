Left Menu

Unconfirmed Drone Strikes: ULFA(I) vs Indian Army

The ULFA(I) has claimed that the Indian Army conducted drone attacks on its camps along the Myanmar border, resulting in the death of a senior leader and injuries to 19 members. However, the Indian Army denied any knowledge of such operations or incidents.

Updated: 13-07-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:26 IST
The proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA(I), on Sunday alleged that the Indian Army launched drone attacks on its camps near the Myanmar border. The claim, however, remains unverified by the armed forces.

According to a press statement released by ULFA(I), the drone strikes took place at several mobile camps during the early hours. The attacks reportedly led to the death of a senior ULFA(I) leader and left approximately 19 others wounded.

In response, a defence spokesperson stated that there was no information regarding such operations. Lt Col Mahendra Rawat of the Indian Army mentioned, "There are no inputs with the Indian Army of such an operation," dismissing the claims as unsubstantiated.

