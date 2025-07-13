Ukrainian Agents Eliminate Russian FSB Cell in Retaliation for Colonel's Death
Ukrainian intelligence conducted an operation against members of a Russian FSB cell suspected of assassinating SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych in Kyiv. The agents resisted arrest and were killed. The incident highlights the intense covert operations between Russia and Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.
Ukrainian intelligence agents eliminated members of a Russian FSB cell suspected of killing a Ukrainian security officer. This act took place following Thursday's assassination of SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych in Kyiv.
The operation was designed to detain the suspected Russian agents responsible for Voronych's death. However, the suspects resisted arrest, leading to their deaths during the special operation.
Russia has not publicly commented on the operation, which recaps Ukraine's strategy of targeted eliminations amid ongoing tensions with Moscow, further embarrassing Russian security forces. The agents were tracked following instructions to surveil their target and were found in possession of a weapon with a suppressor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
