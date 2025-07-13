Bangladesh Grapples with Rising Mob Violence Amid Political Tensions

In a bid to restore order, Bangladesh has launched a comprehensive combing operation in response to the shocking murder of scrap trader Lal Chand, also known as Sohag. The incident has intensified scrutiny on the government's ability to curb mob violence ahead of the upcoming elections.

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury emphasized the state's commitment to pursuing all accused individuals, irrespective of political ties. This follows the arrest of seven suspects in connection with Lal Chand's gruesome murder near Mitford Hospital on July 9.

Public frustration has mounted as videos of the lynching spread online, provoking outcry across the nation. The incident has also prompted students to protest, accusing the interim government of failing to control such outbreaks of violence, as similar incidents have increased since Sheikh Hasina's 16-year tenure ended.