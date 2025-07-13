Left Menu

Rural Health Officer's Murder Shocks Patna, Spurs Political Outcry

Surendra Kumar, a rural health officer associated with the BJP, was shot dead in Pipra locality, Patna. The incident has sparked political reactions amid a recent spree of murders in the area. Kumar was found unconscious with bullet injuries and later died in the hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:54 IST
Rural Health Officer's Murder Shocks Patna, Spurs Political Outcry
Surendra Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Patna, a rural health officer was shot dead late Saturday night. Surendra Kumar, who was reportedly affiliated with the BJP, was working in a field when gunshots were heard, leading to his discovery with serious bullet wounds.

The tragic event unfolded in Sheikhpura village, and local authorities quickly moved Kumar to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts. The police have since launched an investigation, with the body sent for a post-mortem examination.

This murder is the latest in a disturbing series of violent incidents in Patna over the past week, stirring political furor. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the BJP and its governing allies for failing to maintain safety and order, demanding accountability from state authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025