Rural Health Officer's Murder Shocks Patna, Spurs Political Outcry

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Patna, a rural health officer was shot dead late Saturday night. Surendra Kumar, who was reportedly affiliated with the BJP, was working in a field when gunshots were heard, leading to his discovery with serious bullet wounds.

The tragic event unfolded in Sheikhpura village, and local authorities quickly moved Kumar to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts. The police have since launched an investigation, with the body sent for a post-mortem examination.

This murder is the latest in a disturbing series of violent incidents in Patna over the past week, stirring political furor. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the BJP and its governing allies for failing to maintain safety and order, demanding accountability from state authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)