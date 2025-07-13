Left Menu

Controversial House Arrests in Srinagar Stir Political Tensions

Prominent political figures in Srinagar were placed under house arrest to prevent them from visiting a graveyard marking the 1931 martyrdoms. The administration's move aimed to halt potential unrest but sparked widespread criticism from leaders like Omar Abdullah, who described it as undemocratic.

In a decisive move on Sunday, key political leaders in Srinagar, including both ruling and opposition figures, were placed under house arrest to prevent their visit to a significant historical site. The authorities' action aimed to deter these leaders from paying respect to the martyrs of 1931.

This strategy, left unconfirmed officially, faced immediate repudiation from various political figures. They expressed dissent by posting evidence of their confinement, as security forces blocked access to the Naqshband Sahib Martyrs graveyard.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other leaders have vehemently criticized what they label as an undemocratic clampdown, arguing it undermines their right to honor historical sacrifices. The controversy highlights existing tensions between local governance and central authority in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

