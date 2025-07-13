Rajnath Singh Hails Self-Reliance: New BrahMos Facility Boosts Defence Sector
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a new BrahMos Aerospace facility in Lucknow, marking progress in self-reliance for India's defence sector. Celebrating former UP Chief Minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta, Singh highlighted Gupta's dedication as a leader and praised Uttar Pradesh's improved law and order, fostering investment and industry growth.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's progress towards self-reliance in the defence sector, with the inauguration of a new integration and testing facility for BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow.
During an event in Lucknow, Singh unveiled a statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta and released a commemorative postage stamp, acknowledging Gupta's significant contributions as a leader emerging from the Indian freedom struggle.
Singh also praised the improved law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, attributing it to the state's rising investments and industrial growth, underscoring the development of infrastructure projects like expressways, airports, and medical colleges.
