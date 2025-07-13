Rajnath Singh Hails Self-Reliance: New BrahMos Facility Boosts Defence Sector

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's progress towards self-reliance in the defence sector, with the inauguration of a new integration and testing facility for BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow.

During an event in Lucknow, Singh unveiled a statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta and released a commemorative postage stamp, acknowledging Gupta's significant contributions as a leader emerging from the Indian freedom struggle.

Singh also praised the improved law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, attributing it to the state's rising investments and industrial growth, underscoring the development of infrastructure projects like expressways, airports, and medical colleges.