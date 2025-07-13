Mystery at Signature Bridge: Missing Student Sparks Concerns Over Surveillance

The case of a missing Delhi University student, last spotted near the Signature Bridge, has put a spotlight on the area's inadequate surveillance measures. The student, Sneha Debnath, left behind a note suggesting an intent to jump, leading to an extensive search operation.

Authorities have engaged the National Disaster Response Force, while tracking Sneha's movements via technical surveillance confirmed her proximity to the bridge. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a girl on the bridge before she vanished. A cab driver corroborated dropping her off at the scene.

Sneha's disappearance has drawn criticism from her family and friends, highlighting that none of the CCTV cameras on or around the bridge were operational at the time, despite the area being suicide-prone. Concerns were expressed over the jurisdictional fragmentation that resulted in poor surveillance infrastructure.

