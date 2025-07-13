ABVP Protests Against Urdu Mandate in Jammu Jobs
ABVP students protested outside Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence, opposing the Urdu language requirement for naib tehsildar recruitment. The group's demonstration reflects wider discontent over perceived regional bias and demands for equal job access. The controversy arose after job postings mandated Urdu proficiency.
- Country:
- India
Protests erupted in Jammu, spearheaded by ABVP students, against a controversial recruitment requirement mandating Urdu knowledge for naib tehsildar positions. Demonstrators gathered outside Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence, challenging the perceived regional discrimination in the job criterion.
The protest follows an advertisement by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board listing 75 vacancies that specified working knowledge of Urdu as compulsory. The move has been criticized as discriminatory, especially against the backdrop of regional diversity issues in the area.
ABVP, a key student organization, vowed to escalate the protests if the government does not address the regionally biased nature of the job requirements. "This is the second time we are taking to the streets against this order, demanding equal access to government jobs for Jammu youths," an ABVP spokesperson stated.
ALSO READ
Revamping Recruitment: New Rules for Central Ground Water Board Scientists
SAPS Launches First-Ever e-Recruitment Drive to Enlist 5,500 New Police Trainees
SIT to Probe School Recruitment Irregularities in Maharashtra
Fake Candidates Scandal Rocks Nashik Currency Note Press Recruitment
Russia's Drone Campaign Targets Ukraine's Military Recruitment