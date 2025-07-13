ABVP Protests Against Urdu Mandate in Jammu Jobs

Protests erupted in Jammu, spearheaded by ABVP students, against a controversial recruitment requirement mandating Urdu knowledge for naib tehsildar positions. Demonstrators gathered outside Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence, challenging the perceived regional discrimination in the job criterion.

The protest follows an advertisement by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board listing 75 vacancies that specified working knowledge of Urdu as compulsory. The move has been criticized as discriminatory, especially against the backdrop of regional diversity issues in the area.

ABVP, a key student organization, vowed to escalate the protests if the government does not address the regionally biased nature of the job requirements. "This is the second time we are taking to the streets against this order, demanding equal access to government jobs for Jammu youths," an ABVP spokesperson stated.