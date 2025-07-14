Shootings in Lexington: Multiple Injured Including Kentucky Trooper

In a disturbing series of events, multiple individuals, including a Kentucky State Police trooper, sustained injuries during consecutive shootings around Lexington, according to reports from the state's governor and Kentucky State Police.

The sole suspect involved in these incidents is deceased, and the trooper, currently undergoing treatment, is reported to be in a stable condition. One shooting transpired at Richmond Road Baptist Church, where emergency responders provided assistance to numerous victims, state police confirmed.

The trooper was shot on a road encircling Blue Grass Airport in Fayette County on Sunday morning, Lexington police stated. The suspect then made his way to Richmond Road Baptist Church, approximately 17 miles away, resulting in multiple injuries. Both shootings are confirmed to be connected, authorities reported on social media.

