Shootings in Lexington: Multiple Injured Including Kentucky Trooper

A series of shootings in Lexington, Kentucky, left multiple people injured, including a state trooper. The suspect is deceased, and the trooper is in stable condition. The incidents occurred near Blue Grass Airport and Richmond Road Baptist Church. Authorities are investigating, as Governor Beshear urged prayers for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 01:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a disturbing series of events, multiple individuals, including a Kentucky State Police trooper, sustained injuries during consecutive shootings around Lexington, according to reports from the state's governor and Kentucky State Police.

The sole suspect involved in these incidents is deceased, and the trooper, currently undergoing treatment, is reported to be in a stable condition. One shooting transpired at Richmond Road Baptist Church, where emergency responders provided assistance to numerous victims, state police confirmed.

The trooper was shot on a road encircling Blue Grass Airport in Fayette County on Sunday morning, Lexington police stated. The suspect then made his way to Richmond Road Baptist Church, approximately 17 miles away, resulting in multiple injuries. Both shootings are confirmed to be connected, authorities reported on social media.

