Tribal Leader and Driver Killed in Suspected Target Attack in Pakistan
A tribal elder, Malik Muhammad Rehman Dawar, and his driver were killed by unidentified gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The incident is believed to be a targeted attack. Dawar had previously survived two assassination attempts. Police are investigating and committed to finding the culprits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:54 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A tribal elder and his driver were brutally shot dead by unknown assailants on Monday in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the latest in a series of suspected targeted killings, police reported.
The elder, Malik Muhammad Rehman Dawar, previously survived two assassination attempts but could not escape this time. The attack occurred in the Tapi area of North Waziristan, along the Miranshah-Bannu Road.
Officials stated that after the gunmen opened fire indiscriminately, both victims died on the spot. Police authorities are actively investigating various leads and pledge to apprehend the culprits shortly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mysterious Discovery Near India-Pakistan Border: Unraveling the Identity
Tragedy Strikes: Family Picnic Turns Fatal Amid Pakistan's Raging Floods
Indian Ban Disrupts Pakistan's Maritime Trade
Glastonbury's Controversy: Artists' Comments Incite Investigation
Monsoon Fury: Pakistan's Struggle Against Devastating Floods