Left Menu

Minister Faces Threats: Police Mobilize

Police have launched an investigation into online death threats against Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, posted by a Facebook user named Karni Sena Ballia. The SBSP president's spokesperson called for swift action, prompting cyber cell involvement under Ballia's Superintendent of Police, Omveer Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:01 IST
Minister Faces Threats: Police Mobilize
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have begun investigating online death threats made against Om Prakash Rajbhar, the president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister. The threats were issued via a Facebook account allegedly operated by Karni Sena Ballia, according to SBSP national spokesperson Arun Rajbhar.

In a statement posted in Hindi on social media, Arun Rajbhar urged authorities to take immediate action against these threats. The call for intervention highlighted the urgency of addressing such online threats, which are taken very seriously by the local authorities.

Ballia's Superintendent of Police, Omveer Singh, confirmed that the case had been brought to their attention and emphasized the serious nature of the threats. The cyber cell has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the individuals behind the Facebook handle and ensure the minister's safety.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025