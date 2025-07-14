Minister Faces Threats: Police Mobilize

Police have begun investigating online death threats made against Om Prakash Rajbhar, the president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister. The threats were issued via a Facebook account allegedly operated by Karni Sena Ballia, according to SBSP national spokesperson Arun Rajbhar.

In a statement posted in Hindi on social media, Arun Rajbhar urged authorities to take immediate action against these threats. The call for intervention highlighted the urgency of addressing such online threats, which are taken very seriously by the local authorities.

Ballia's Superintendent of Police, Omveer Singh, confirmed that the case had been brought to their attention and emphasized the serious nature of the threats. The cyber cell has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the individuals behind the Facebook handle and ensure the minister's safety.