Clashes in Torre-Pacheco: Far-Right Fury Ignites Over Migrant Tensions
In Torre-Pacheco, Spain, eight people were detained following violent clashes involving far-right groups, local residents, and migrants. Tensions arose after an elderly man was assaulted. The unrest led to a significant police presence in the town, home to a diverse migrant community and a vital agricultural workforce.
The Spanish town of Torre-Pacheco witnessed violent clashes over the weekend, leading to the detention of eight individuals, according to officials. The disturbances erupted between far-right groups, local residents, and migrants.
The chaos unfolded following an alleged assault on an elderly resident, prompting far-right factions to incite retribution against the town's significant migrant population. The specific cause of the initial attack against the elderly man remains unclear.
A robust police force has been stationed in Torre-Pacheco, where nearly one-third of the 42,000 residents are of foreign origin. This area heavily depends on migrants as agricultural day laborers, contributing substantially to the regional economy.
