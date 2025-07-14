Clashes in Torre-Pacheco: Far-Right Fury Ignites Over Migrant Tensions

The Spanish town of Torre-Pacheco witnessed violent clashes over the weekend, leading to the detention of eight individuals, according to officials. The disturbances erupted between far-right groups, local residents, and migrants.

The chaos unfolded following an alleged assault on an elderly resident, prompting far-right factions to incite retribution against the town's significant migrant population. The specific cause of the initial attack against the elderly man remains unclear.

A robust police force has been stationed in Torre-Pacheco, where nearly one-third of the 42,000 residents are of foreign origin. This area heavily depends on migrants as agricultural day laborers, contributing substantially to the regional economy.