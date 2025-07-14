Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Pakistan: Radical Party Attacks Ahmadi Worship Place

A mob linked to a radical party attacked an Ahmadi worship site in Punjab, Pakistan, injuring five police officers. Authorities arrested 50 participants and charged 140 others. The violence erupted after a local cleric incited the gathering, urging followers to dismantle the minority community's place of worship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:23 IST
Tensions Flare in Pakistan: Radical Party Attacks Ahmadi Worship Place
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An attack involving a radical Islamist party's supporters targeted a minority Ahmadi community worship site in Pakistan's Punjab, injuring five police officers attempting to intervene, police reported on Monday.

Law enforcement officials arrested 50 participants, registering cases against 140 others following the Sunday incident in Ralioke village, Sialkot district, approximately 100 kilometers from Lahore.

The assault ensued after a local cleric broadcasted a call to action from a mosque, rallying people to demolish the minority worship venue, leading to the violent incident involving Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025