Tensions Flare in Pakistan: Radical Party Attacks Ahmadi Worship Place

An attack involving a radical Islamist party's supporters targeted a minority Ahmadi community worship site in Pakistan's Punjab, injuring five police officers attempting to intervene, police reported on Monday.

Law enforcement officials arrested 50 participants, registering cases against 140 others following the Sunday incident in Ralioke village, Sialkot district, approximately 100 kilometers from Lahore.

The assault ensued after a local cleric broadcasted a call to action from a mosque, rallying people to demolish the minority worship venue, leading to the violent incident involving Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party members.

