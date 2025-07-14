Tensions Flare in Pakistan: Radical Party Attacks Ahmadi Worship Place
A mob linked to a radical party attacked an Ahmadi worship site in Punjab, Pakistan, injuring five police officers. Authorities arrested 50 participants and charged 140 others. The violence erupted after a local cleric incited the gathering, urging followers to dismantle the minority community's place of worship.
An attack involving a radical Islamist party's supporters targeted a minority Ahmadi community worship site in Pakistan's Punjab, injuring five police officers attempting to intervene, police reported on Monday.
Law enforcement officials arrested 50 participants, registering cases against 140 others following the Sunday incident in Ralioke village, Sialkot district, approximately 100 kilometers from Lahore.
The assault ensued after a local cleric broadcasted a call to action from a mosque, rallying people to demolish the minority worship venue, leading to the violent incident involving Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party members.
