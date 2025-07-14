Left Menu

Hi-Tech Cheating Scandal Uncovered During Chhattisgarh VYAPAM Exam

The arrest of a job aspirant and her sister revealed a high-tech cheating ring during the Chhattisgarh VYAPAM exam. The two were caught with electronic devices used for transmitting exam questions and answers in real-time. Police and authorities are calling for a thorough investigation into the scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A female job aspirant and her sister were arrested in a major bust of a high-tech fraud operation during the Chhattisgarh VYAPAM exam. As police revealed on Monday, sophisticated devices such as a camera hidden in clothing, a microphone, and a walkie-talkie were recovered.

Detained in Bilaspur district, the sisters were allegedly conducting a wide-scale deception, prompting the Congress to demand a CBI inquiry into what they claim is a large scam involving the Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal examination process.

The duo were caught with seven electronic devices, including micro earphones and a secret camera. Annu Surya took the exam at a local school with her sister Anuradha coordinating from outside. The authorities see this as an organized attempt at using electronics to facilitate cheating.

