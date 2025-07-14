Hi-Tech Cheating Scandal Uncovered During Chhattisgarh VYAPAM Exam
The arrest of a job aspirant and her sister revealed a high-tech cheating ring during the Chhattisgarh VYAPAM exam. The two were caught with electronic devices used for transmitting exam questions and answers in real-time. Police and authorities are calling for a thorough investigation into the scam.
- Country:
- India
A female job aspirant and her sister were arrested in a major bust of a high-tech fraud operation during the Chhattisgarh VYAPAM exam. As police revealed on Monday, sophisticated devices such as a camera hidden in clothing, a microphone, and a walkie-talkie were recovered.
Detained in Bilaspur district, the sisters were allegedly conducting a wide-scale deception, prompting the Congress to demand a CBI inquiry into what they claim is a large scam involving the Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal examination process.
The duo were caught with seven electronic devices, including micro earphones and a secret camera. Annu Surya took the exam at a local school with her sister Anuradha coordinating from outside. The authorities see this as an organized attempt at using electronics to facilitate cheating.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- VYAPAM
- exam
- cheating
- scandal
- hi-tech
- arrest
- Congress
- police
- electronics
ALSO READ
BJP Protests Erupt in Kolkata Amidst Alleged Gangrape Scandal Linked to TMC
Self-Proclaimed Godman Arrested for Alleged Black Magic and Exploitation Scandal
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government Over 'Fake' Fertilizer Scandal
Bangladesh Police Arrest Five for Viral Assault and Social Media Outrage
Serbian Protest Erupts: Tear Gas and Arrests in Belgrade