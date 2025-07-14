Turbulent Global Times: Crashes, Conflicts, and Controversies

In a harrowing incident, four lives were lost in a plane crash at London's Southend Airport, as reported by PA Media. This tragic event has led to the airport's temporary closure, impacting travel routes mainly operated by easyJet to European locations.

Diplomatic efforts intensified as India's foreign minister visited Beijing, urging China for reduced border friction and trade normalization. The meeting marks a significant step towards mending ties after previous military standoffs.

The geopolitical landscape remains heated with ongoing military support from the U.S. to Ukraine and potential shifts within Ukraine's government amid stalled diplomatic talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the world observes responses to potential UN sanctions on Iran and waits for answers in the investigation of an Air India crash.