MGNREGS: The Backbone of Rural Transformation

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani discusses the impact of MGNREGS on rural unemployment and the initiatives to enhance its effectiveness. The scheme has been pivotal in asset creation and employment generation. Future plans include improving scheme efficiency and expanding rural housing and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:01 IST
In a notable address, Minister of State for Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, highlighted the transformative role of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) against rural unemployment at a recent Performance Review Committee meeting.

Stressing on the scheme's impact, Pemmasani pointed out the generation of over 250 crore person-days annually and the creation of significant rural infrastructure. He emphasized shifting focus towards building valuable assets and involving community participation to draw meaningful results.

Addressing housing and connectivity, Pemmasani outlined targets under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, aiming to meet rising demands and improve rural livelihoods comprehensively.

