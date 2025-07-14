MGNREGS: The Backbone of Rural Transformation

In a notable address, Minister of State for Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, highlighted the transformative role of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) against rural unemployment at a recent Performance Review Committee meeting.

Stressing on the scheme's impact, Pemmasani pointed out the generation of over 250 crore person-days annually and the creation of significant rural infrastructure. He emphasized shifting focus towards building valuable assets and involving community participation to draw meaningful results.

Addressing housing and connectivity, Pemmasani outlined targets under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, aiming to meet rising demands and improve rural livelihoods comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)