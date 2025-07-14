MGNREGS: The Backbone of Rural Transformation
Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani discusses the impact of MGNREGS on rural unemployment and the initiatives to enhance its effectiveness. The scheme has been pivotal in asset creation and employment generation. Future plans include improving scheme efficiency and expanding rural housing and connectivity.
- Country:
- India
In a notable address, Minister of State for Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, highlighted the transformative role of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) against rural unemployment at a recent Performance Review Committee meeting.
Stressing on the scheme's impact, Pemmasani pointed out the generation of over 250 crore person-days annually and the creation of significant rural infrastructure. He emphasized shifting focus towards building valuable assets and involving community participation to draw meaningful results.
Addressing housing and connectivity, Pemmasani outlined targets under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, aiming to meet rising demands and improve rural livelihoods comprehensively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turning Waste into Roads: ADB and RMIT Propose Plastic Recycling for PNG Infrastructure
Signature Global's Bold Rs 2,200-Crore Investment in Gurugram Housing Expansion
Delhi's Rs 950-Crore Road Revamp: A Path to Better Infrastructure
Tripura's Development Drive: CM Saha's Vision for Health and Infrastructure
Rijiju Highlights Infrastructure and Welfare Initiatives in Tribal Regions