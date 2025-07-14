Tragic End: A Dispute Turns Fatal in Arunachal Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Arunachal Pradesh, a construction labourer, Shankar Pegu, succumbed to gunshot wounds at a state medical institute on Monday.

The shooting occurred in Roing following a dispute over finances between Pegu and the accused, Tadar Bhai. Pegu, originally from Assam, was later driven over 400 km for medical assistance but could not survive.

The incident raises questions about the choice of medical facilities, prompting an ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the accused, a resident of Sagalee, has been apprehended with the murder charge filed at Roing police station.

