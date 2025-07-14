Left Menu

Tragic End: A Dispute Turns Fatal in Arunachal Pradesh

A construction labourer from Assam, identified as Shankar Pegu, succumbed to bullet injuries at an institute in Naharlagun. He was shot by Tadar Bhai in a financial dispute. Despite being over 400 km from the nearest hospital, Pegu was driven to TRIHMS where he later died.

  • India

In a tragic incident in Arunachal Pradesh, a construction labourer, Shankar Pegu, succumbed to gunshot wounds at a state medical institute on Monday.

The shooting occurred in Roing following a dispute over finances between Pegu and the accused, Tadar Bhai. Pegu, originally from Assam, was later driven over 400 km for medical assistance but could not survive.

The incident raises questions about the choice of medical facilities, prompting an ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the accused, a resident of Sagalee, has been apprehended with the murder charge filed at Roing police station.

