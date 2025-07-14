Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict in 2003 Software Engineer Murder Case
The Supreme Court reaffirmed the convictions of four individuals involved in the 2003 murder of software engineer B V Girish. While upholding the life sentences, the court acknowledged the convicts' potential for reform and permitted them to petition for clemency before the Karnataka Governor.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and life sentences of four individuals for the murder of software engineer B V Girish in 2003. The ruling allows the convicts to seek clemency from the Governor of Karnataka.
Justices M M Sundaresh and Aravind Kumar noted the age of the convicts at the time of the crime and their potential for reform, acknowledging the tragic events resulted from youthful indiscretion and a dangerous adventure that spiraled out of control.
The court urged consideration of relevant circumstances in clemency petitions, highlighting societal pressures and a tumultuous romance as factors in the crime's genesis, emphasizing the tragic loss of an innocent life and the enduring impact on multiple lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Crackdown on Overcharging Auto Rickshaws
Speculations Stir in Karnataka Politics: A Potential New Prime Minister?
Leadership Changes Loom in Karnataka: Shivakumar as Future CM?
Karnataka Gears Up for Grand Cauvery Aarti Amidst Legal Scrutiny
Karnataka's Bike Taxi Crisis: A Clash for Commuter Rights