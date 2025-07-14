Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict in 2003 Software Engineer Murder Case

The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and life sentences of four individuals for the murder of software engineer B V Girish in 2003. The ruling allows the convicts to seek clemency from the Governor of Karnataka.

Justices M M Sundaresh and Aravind Kumar noted the age of the convicts at the time of the crime and their potential for reform, acknowledging the tragic events resulted from youthful indiscretion and a dangerous adventure that spiraled out of control.

The court urged consideration of relevant circumstances in clemency petitions, highlighting societal pressures and a tumultuous romance as factors in the crime's genesis, emphasizing the tragic loss of an innocent life and the enduring impact on multiple lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)