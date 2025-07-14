Tragic Incident: Inmate's Death at Tihar Jail Hospital

An undertrial prisoner identified as Ramesh Karmakar was reportedly found dead at a Delhi prison hospital, having allegedly hanged himself from a window, authorities disclosed on Monday.

Karmakar, residing in Tihar Jail's Number 4 section, was receiving treatment in the Jail Number 3 hospital since late May. The grim discovery was made during a routine check on Sunday night.

Preliminary investigations suggest suicide as the cause, prompting a magisterial inquiry and notifying the local police. The case raises concerns regarding inmate safety and mental health in prisons.

