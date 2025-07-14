Tragic Incident: Inmate's Death at Tihar Jail Hospital
An undertrial prisoner, Ramesh Karmakar, allegedly took his life by hanging himself at Delhi's Tihar jail hospital. The incident occurred at midnight, and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The police have been informed about the alleged suicide case, and investigations are ongoing.
An undertrial prisoner identified as Ramesh Karmakar was reportedly found dead at a Delhi prison hospital, having allegedly hanged himself from a window, authorities disclosed on Monday.
Karmakar, residing in Tihar Jail's Number 4 section, was receiving treatment in the Jail Number 3 hospital since late May. The grim discovery was made during a routine check on Sunday night.
Preliminary investigations suggest suicide as the cause, prompting a magisterial inquiry and notifying the local police. The case raises concerns regarding inmate safety and mental health in prisons.
