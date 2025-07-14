Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Inmate's Death at Tihar Jail Hospital

An undertrial prisoner, Ramesh Karmakar, allegedly took his life by hanging himself at Delhi's Tihar jail hospital. The incident occurred at midnight, and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The police have been informed about the alleged suicide case, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:56 IST
Tragic Incident: Inmate's Death at Tihar Jail Hospital
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial prisoner identified as Ramesh Karmakar was reportedly found dead at a Delhi prison hospital, having allegedly hanged himself from a window, authorities disclosed on Monday.

Karmakar, residing in Tihar Jail's Number 4 section, was receiving treatment in the Jail Number 3 hospital since late May. The grim discovery was made during a routine check on Sunday night.

Preliminary investigations suggest suicide as the cause, prompting a magisterial inquiry and notifying the local police. The case raises concerns regarding inmate safety and mental health in prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025