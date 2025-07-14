Pregnant Teen Survives Fatal Fall: A Tale of Betrayal and Resilience

An 18-year-old pregnant woman in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district was allegedly thrown into a gorge by her married lover and his cousin, after she sought medical help from the prime accused, the police reported on Monday.

A local panchayat head discovered the gravely injured woman near Telan Marg, 50 km from Damoh's district headquarters. A sympathetic local transported her to the Jabera community health centre using his private vehicle, according to Vikas Chauhan, the Jabera police station house officer (SHO).

The victim recounted that two men assaulted and pushed her into the gorge. With severe injuries, she was referred for advanced treatment at Damoh, confirmed Block Medical Officer Dr D K Rai. She revealed that her lover promised medical aid but instead led her to Dumargav village, where they allegedly raped her. Both the accused have been arrested, facing charges under multiple sections including the POCSO Act, reflecting the victim's age and caste status.