Kanwariyas Clash: Vandalism and Chaos on Delhi-Haridwar Highway

In a series of unsettling incidents, police in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, detained four Kanwariyas accused of creating chaos and vandalizing property. These disruptions occurred along the busy Delhi-Haridwar National Highway.

On Monday, a group of Kanwariyas erected barricades near the Rohalki flyover, disrupting traffic flow. When officers attempted to mediate, they were met with verbal abuse and stones hurled by some individuals.

In another incident, two were arrested for vandalizing a shop over a minor dispute. Authorities have filed charges in both cases and continue their investigations into the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)