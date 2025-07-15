Bomb Hoax Shakes Iconic Mumbai Stock Exchange

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a bomb scare after authorities received an alarming email on Sunday, police revealed. The threat, suggesting an attack involving four RDX IEDs, turned out to be a hoax following a police search.

An employee of the BSE received the disturbing email, which suspiciously included the name of a political figure from southern India. Promptly, the employee notified higher-ups, leading to immediate police involvement.

Teams from the Mumbai Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) scoured the iconic building, finding nothing suspicious. The origins of the email remain under investigation, with police registering a case against the unknown sender. The incident brings back memories of the BSE being a target during the 1993 bomb blasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)