Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Shakes Iconic Mumbai Stock Exchange

The Bombay Stock Exchange was threatened with an emailed bomb scare that turned out to be a hoax. A political leader's name was used in the email, prompting police action. No explosives were found, and authorities are tracing the sender. This recalls the 1993 bombings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:54 IST
Bomb Hoax Shakes Iconic Mumbai Stock Exchange
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a bomb scare after authorities received an alarming email on Sunday, police revealed. The threat, suggesting an attack involving four RDX IEDs, turned out to be a hoax following a police search.

An employee of the BSE received the disturbing email, which suspiciously included the name of a political figure from southern India. Promptly, the employee notified higher-ups, leading to immediate police involvement.

Teams from the Mumbai Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) scoured the iconic building, finding nothing suspicious. The origins of the email remain under investigation, with police registering a case against the unknown sender. The incident brings back memories of the BSE being a target during the 1993 bomb blasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025