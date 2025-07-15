Kejriwal Criticizes BJP Amidst Rising Bomb Threats in Delhi's Education Sector
Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP for failing to maintain law and order in Delhi, following bomb threats to educational institutions. Schools and colleges have been targeted, with repeated hoaxes prompting concern among parents and students, as AAP leaders question the BJP's safety priorities.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, on Tuesday criticized the BJP for its handling of law and order in Delhi amidst a surge of bomb threats targeting educational institutions. The recent incidents have raised alarms among parents and students city-wide.
Following Monday's hoax threats to three schools, on Tuesday, a school in Dwarka and St. Stephen's College were the latest to receive similar threats, triggering emergency responses and thorough investigations by authorities.
Expressing his concerns on X, Kejriwal highlighted the fear among children and the worries of parents, stating that the BJP's government has repeatedly failed to ensure security. AAP leader, Aatishi, also questioned the ruling party's commitment to student safety in a city grappling with repeated scares.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- BJP
- law and order
- bomb threats
- schools
- Delhi
- AAP
- security
- parents
- students
ALSO READ
Tragic Incidents: Mechanic Falls Fatally & Labourer Found Hanging in Delhi
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Torrential Rains: Schools in Kullu Closed
ADB’s Peace Train: Settling the Delhi–Meerut Transit Row with Relocation & Repair
Delhi Cop Hospitalized Following Bribery Bust
Honoring a Legacy: Remembering Sahib Singh Verma’s Impact on Delhi