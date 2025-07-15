Kejriwal Criticizes BJP Amidst Rising Bomb Threats in Delhi's Education Sector

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, on Tuesday criticized the BJP for its handling of law and order in Delhi amidst a surge of bomb threats targeting educational institutions. The recent incidents have raised alarms among parents and students city-wide.

Following Monday's hoax threats to three schools, on Tuesday, a school in Dwarka and St. Stephen's College were the latest to receive similar threats, triggering emergency responses and thorough investigations by authorities.

Expressing his concerns on X, Kejriwal highlighted the fear among children and the worries of parents, stating that the BJP's government has repeatedly failed to ensure security. AAP leader, Aatishi, also questioned the ruling party's commitment to student safety in a city grappling with repeated scares.

(With inputs from agencies.)