Druze Leadership Challenges Syrian Government Amid Sweida Unrest
Prominent Druze leader, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri, accused the Syrian government of attacking Sweida despite agreements to cease violence. Recent clashes between Druze groups and Bedouins have exacerbated tensions. Meanwhile, Israel conducted strikes on Syrian forces, claiming to protect Druze communities. Syria aims to centralize control but faces resistance.
A prominent Druze spiritual leader has accused the Syrian government of violating a ceasefire in the southern city of Sweida. Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri claims the Syrians continue shelling despite an agreement to stop violence in the region.
The statement from Al-Hajri emerges as a significant challenge for President Ahmed al-Sharaa's administration, which seeks to consolidate control after toppling Bashar al-Assad last December. Ever since, tensions have persisted between the government and local Druze leaders who demand autonomy to maintain their territory.
Simultaneously, Israeli military forces launched strikes against Syrian troops near Sweida, claiming defense of the Druze minority. As fighting between Druze and Bedouin factions intensifies, the region faces significant instability, prompting a call from the Druze leadership for reconciliation and disarmament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
