Tragedy in Odisha: Student's Death Sparks Political Outrage

A college student in Odisha dies after self-immolation over alleged harassment by a professor. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, criticize BJP for inaction and demand accountability, while highlighting the broader issue of women's safety in India. The case has sparked intense debate and calls for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:17 IST
A tragic incident at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, Odisha has ignited a political firestorm. A second-year integrated B.Ed student, who allegedly suffered sexual harassment by a professor, set herself ablaze after receiving no justice. The 20-year-old succumbed to her burns after being transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress figures, lashed out at the BJP for what they describe as a systemic failure to protect women. Gandhi labeled the incident as a 'murder by the BJP system,' accusing authorities of shielding the accused and ignoring the victim's pleas for justice. He demands answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing his silence.

Echoing Gandhi, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal condemned the broader conditions for women under the BJP's governance. They insist on accountability and justice, with calls for severe punishment for those responsible for the student's tragic death. The incident underscores persistent issues of law and order and women's safety in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

