Tragedy in Odisha: Student's Death Sparks Political Outrage

A tragic incident at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, Odisha has ignited a political firestorm. A second-year integrated B.Ed student, who allegedly suffered sexual harassment by a professor, set herself ablaze after receiving no justice. The 20-year-old succumbed to her burns after being transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress figures, lashed out at the BJP for what they describe as a systemic failure to protect women. Gandhi labeled the incident as a 'murder by the BJP system,' accusing authorities of shielding the accused and ignoring the victim's pleas for justice. He demands answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing his silence.

Echoing Gandhi, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal condemned the broader conditions for women under the BJP's governance. They insist on accountability and justice, with calls for severe punishment for those responsible for the student's tragic death. The incident underscores persistent issues of law and order and women's safety in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)