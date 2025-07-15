Delhi Court's Decision Looms Over MP Rashid's Parliamentary Attendance
A Delhi court has reserved its decision on Engineer Rashid's plea for either interim bail or custody parole to attend the monsoon session of Parliament. Arrested in 2019 for terror funding, Rashid has been charged under UAPA and faces allegations of funding separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.
A Delhi court is yet to reach a verdict on Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid's request to participate in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 21.
Rashid, incarcerated in Tihar jail on charges of terror funding, sought either interim bail or custody parole from Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who deferred the decision to July 21.
The Baramulla MP, arrested in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was accused of financially assisting separatists and militant groups in the volatile region of Jammu and Kashmir.
