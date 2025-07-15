Left Menu

Delhi Court's Decision Looms Over MP Rashid's Parliamentary Attendance

A Delhi court has reserved its decision on Engineer Rashid's plea for either interim bail or custody parole to attend the monsoon session of Parliament. Arrested in 2019 for terror funding, Rashid has been charged under UAPA and faces allegations of funding separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:36 IST
Delhi Court's Decision Looms Over MP Rashid's Parliamentary Attendance
Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court is yet to reach a verdict on Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid's request to participate in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 21.

Rashid, incarcerated in Tihar jail on charges of terror funding, sought either interim bail or custody parole from Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who deferred the decision to July 21.

The Baramulla MP, arrested in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was accused of financially assisting separatists and militant groups in the volatile region of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025