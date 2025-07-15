EU Council sanctions five individuals for human rights violations in Russia
The European Council on Tuesday said in a statement that it had sanctioned a further five individuals for human rights violations in Russia.
The new sanctions target members of the Russian judiciary who played a key role in the persecution of the activist Alexei Gorinov, the statement said, adding that they "are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them".
