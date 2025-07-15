Bengali Identity Under Siege: Matua Family Harassment Sparks Political Row

In a charged political backdrop, a Matua family from West Bengal was reportedly harassed by Maharashtra police under the suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. This incident has fueled a political storm, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) vehemently accusing the BJP-led government of anti-Bengali bias.

Despite holding valid Indian identity documents, including ones from the All India Matua Mahasangha, members of the family were allegedly detained. TMC MP Samirul Islam and others have condemned the actions, citing discrimination against Bengali-speaking communities in BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

The controversy underscores heightened tensions as political parties vie for the support of the Matua community, a significant voting bloc in West Bengal. With Assembly elections on the horizon, the issue has further polarized the political landscape, spotlighting migrant rights and identity politics in India.