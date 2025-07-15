Left Menu

Bengali Identity Under Siege: Matua Family Harassment Sparks Political Row

A Matua family from West Bengal faced police harassment in Maharashtra, accused of being Bangladeshi nationals despite valid Indian IDs. TMC leaders and Matua community figures condemned the BJP for anti-Bengali actions. This incident has heightened political tensions, especially with upcoming state elections in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:52 IST
  • India

In a charged political backdrop, a Matua family from West Bengal was reportedly harassed by Maharashtra police under the suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. This incident has fueled a political storm, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) vehemently accusing the BJP-led government of anti-Bengali bias.

Despite holding valid Indian identity documents, including ones from the All India Matua Mahasangha, members of the family were allegedly detained. TMC MP Samirul Islam and others have condemned the actions, citing discrimination against Bengali-speaking communities in BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

The controversy underscores heightened tensions as political parties vie for the support of the Matua community, a significant voting bloc in West Bengal. With Assembly elections on the horizon, the issue has further polarized the political landscape, spotlighting migrant rights and identity politics in India.

