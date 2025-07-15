Left Menu

Ministerial Visits in Uttar Pradesh: Flood Relief Efforts and Inspections

Uttar Pradesh ministers visited flood-hit districts Chitrakoot, Banda, and Lalitpur to assess relief efforts. They directed officials to survey damages, distribute relief kits, and ensure disease prevention. Discussions also focused on monitoring river water levels and repairing infrastructure. The visits aimed to ensure preparedness and prompt response to the ongoing flood situation.

Updated: 15-07-2025 22:32 IST
Ministerial Visits in Uttar Pradesh: Flood Relief Efforts and Inspections
On Tuesday, two ministers from Uttar Pradesh embarked on visits to flood-stricken districts to assess relief and rehabilitation measures, according to an official statement.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh toured Chitrakoot and Banda districts, while MoS Ramkesh Nishad assessed the situation in Lalitpur, engaging with local officials and residents.

Amidst strategic inspections, they emphasized monitoring river levels, damage assessments, and infrastructure repairs, underscoring the state's readiness to manage flood-induced challenges effectively.

