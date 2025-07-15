Ministerial Visits in Uttar Pradesh: Flood Relief Efforts and Inspections

On Tuesday, two ministers from Uttar Pradesh embarked on visits to flood-stricken districts to assess relief and rehabilitation measures, according to an official statement.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh toured Chitrakoot and Banda districts, while MoS Ramkesh Nishad assessed the situation in Lalitpur, engaging with local officials and residents.

Amidst strategic inspections, they emphasized monitoring river levels, damage assessments, and infrastructure repairs, underscoring the state's readiness to manage flood-induced challenges effectively.