JKSSB Defers Naib Tehsildar Recruitment Amid Controversy

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has deferred the recruitment process for naib tehsildar positions. This decision follows a directive from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) suspending previous requirements that candidates must graduate with proficiency in Urdu.

The tribunal ruled that candidates could possess knowledge of Hindi, Kashmiri, English, Dogri, or Urdu, as defined by the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020. Consequently, the JKSSB has halted accepting applications until further updates are issued.

This development sparked considerable protests, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which labeled the original Urdu requirement as discriminatory. The situation underscores the ongoing linguistic and cultural tensions within the region.

