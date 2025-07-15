Himachal Farmers Unite Against Apple Orchard Evictions
Farmers in Himachal Pradesh are protesting the ongoing eviction drive in forest areas, particularly the felling of apple trees, by staging a protest at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat. The apple farming industry supports many families, and the destruction of orchards threatens their livelihoods.
The Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha and the Himachal Seb Utpadak Sangh are set to stage a large-scale protest outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on July 29. Their demonstration is in response to the ongoing eviction drive in forest areas, which has included the controversial felling of apple trees.
This decision was finalized during an emergency meeting in Hatkoti, Shimla district. Rakesh Singha, a founding member of the All India Apple Farmers Federation, highlighted the economic significance of apple farming in Himachal and raised concerns over the impact of apple tree destruction on countless families' livelihoods.
With only 12.7 percent of Himachal Pradesh's land being cultivable, the eviction of farmers and orchardists from their land presents a critical issue. The organizations are calling on the state government for intervention and urging all stakeholders to join the cause to protect their rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
