Punjab Assembly Erupts in Chaos Amid Anti-Drug Drive Debate

The Punjab Assembly witnessed a tumultuous session during a debate on the anti-drug drive, as Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa clashed. Accusations flew, involving past governance failures and controversies over circulated videos. Amid heated exchanges, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan intervened to maintain order.

Chaos unfolded in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday during a debate over the state's anti-drug initiative. The disruption began when Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized previous administrations for their inadequate measures against drug abuse, sparking a contentious exchange with Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Cheema lauded the current government's efforts, highlighting initiatives like the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' campaign and programs to engage youth. Tensions rose further when old videos of Congress leaders criticizing Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia were referenced, prompting Bajwa to oppose their use.

The session devolved into further disorder after an exchange involving Akali MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura and Congress MLA Avtar Singh Junior, leading to the latter being found guilty of using inappropriate language. The Speaker urged Junior to apologize, leading to a call for order as the House adjourned sine die.

