Clean Slate for Ex-IPS Officer: High Court Quashes All Charges

The Andhra Pradesh government will no longer pursue action against retired IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao after the high court nullified charges against him under the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. The current TDP-led NDA government decided against appealing the high court's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 16-07-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 01:01 IST
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government announced on Tuesday its decision to halt further legal proceedings against retired IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao. This move follows a high court judgment that invalidated both an FIR and a chargesheet related to charges of conspiracy and corruption.

Rao, who previously held the position of Additional Director General of Police in intelligence, faced numerous charges under sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act during the prior YSRCP administration. However, these charges were nullified by the high court, as confirmed by a government order.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand stated that the current TDP-led NDA government reviewed the situation and opted not to pursue the case in the Supreme Court, acknowledging it was not worth a special leave petition. Consequently, the government has ceased all actions against Rao.

