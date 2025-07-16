Countdown to Diplomacy: Deadline for Iran Nuclear Deal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers from France, Germany, and the UK have established the end of August as the deadline to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, as reported by Axios. This decision was made during a phone call on Monday, involving all key parties.

According to three sources cited in the Axios report, if negotiations do not yield a successful agreement by the designated deadline, the European nations intend to initiate the 'snapback' mechanism. This will automatically reinstate all UN Security Council sanctions lifted under the 2015 Iran deal.

The looming deadline signifies a critical juncture in international diplomacy efforts, with potential consequences that could drastically alter geopolitical dynamics and the stability of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)